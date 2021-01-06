A 25-year-old man who police said was the prime suspect in a stabbing that claimed the life of 54-year-old Arthur Wakuk was indicted by a Superior Court of Guam grand jury.

An indictment was handed down on Monday charging the defendant, Ronat Chutaro, with murder as a first-degree felony and aggravated assault as a second-degree felony. Both charges include a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Chutaro was arrested by authorities on Christmas Day at a home along Swamp Road in Dededo after being on the run for most of December. At least six others were arrested in connection with the alleged attempts to help him evade capture.

Chutaro allegedly told investigators that Wakuk attempted to hit him with his car and that Wakuk attacked him first with a knife and that he had taken it away before he used it to stab him, court documents state.

The alleged stabbing occurred in Tamuning on Dec. 8.

Wakuk died a few days later at Guam Memorial Hospital.

Chutaro is being held on $250,000 bail.

According to prison records, Chutaro was arrested in 2013 on charges of criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, and minor in consumption of alcohol, then in 2014 on charges of burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

He is also scheduled back in court on May 28 for a 2018 case that charged him with robbery, aggravated assault, assault against a peace officer, rioting, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, public drunkenness, jurisdiction over an adult, and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.