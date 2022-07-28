Man indicted in home invasion, threats in Hågat

A man accused in a home invasion in Hågat has been indicted by a grand jury in the Superior Court of Guam.

John Tutuw, 48, was charged with home invasion as a first-degree felony, two counts of terrorizing as a third-degree felony, family violence as a misdemeanor, criminal trespass as a petty misdemeanor, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid operator’s license and expired vehicle registration as violations.

He appeared before Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison on Wednesday to answer to the charges, but the hearing was delayed to next month to give Tutuw’s attorney more time to discuss the case with him.

Tutuw was warned by the court that he needs to check in with probation or he could go back to prison.

He is scheduled back in court on Aug. 11.

Police arrested Tutuw in May following a traffic stop.

Threat

He stands accused of entering a Hågat residence without permission, attacking two adults and threatening to kill them on Aug. 31, 2021, the prosecution stated in court documents.

One woman allegedly told police she saw Tutuw, who is known to her, sitting on a couch in her living room that day. He had previously been warned by the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority that he was not authorized to be in the GHURA housing unit.

Tutuw then walked to the bedroom, where he allegedly attacked a second person before threatening to kill him and cut him into pieces. Tutuw later repeated the threat by calling the man on his phone, court documents state.

Tutuw also was accused of punching the woman twice in the face and threatening her as well.