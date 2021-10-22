A man accused of beating, stabbing, kidnapping and setting his alleged victim on fire has been indicted by a grand jury in the Superior Court of Guam.

Manuel Junior Cabrera Tedtaotao, 39, appeared before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Wednesday to answer the charges. But he will have to wait until next week to enter a plea after the Public Defender's Service Corp. had to withdraw from the case due to a conflict. The alternate public defender was appointed to represent Tedtaotao.

He is scheduled to appear back in court Oct. 27.

Tedtaotao, who is being held on $250,000 cash bail, faces charges of aggravated attempted murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault, each with a special allegation of use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony. He was also charged with kidnapping.

The attack was reported Aug. 21 in Dededo.

The victim had a 6-inch wound on his head that made his skull visible, according to the prosecution. He had a deep cut to the tissue between his neck and shoulder, a gash to his right calf and life-threatening third-degree burns over a significant portion of his body.

An attending physician told police the victim had a 5% initial likelihood of survival.