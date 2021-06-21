A Superior Court of Guam grand jury has indicted murder suspect John Richard Bass III.

Bass, 27, is accused in the June 6 stabbing death of Virginia Rose Peredo Laguana, 39, at the Mai'Ana Airport Plaza in Tamuning.

The indictment, which was filed in court on June 17, charges him with murder as a first-degree felony and two counts of aggravated assault as a second-degree felony. Both charges include a special allegation of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Bass is being held at the Department of Corrections on a $1 million bail.

According to court documents, Laguana was found by police after having been stabbed more than a dozen times.

She was drenched in blood as her 19-year-old daughter cradled her head in her arms.

The teen had been stabbed while trying to defend her mom, Post files state.

She identified Bass as the suspect, documents state.

It was about one day later before investigators tracked down Bass, who was found hiding in a jungle area in Yigo.