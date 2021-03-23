A man was indicted by Superior Court of Guam grand jury on allegations that he falsified records as part of his claim submission for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

George Chambers Jr., 50, was indicted on Tuesday on charges of forgery as a third-degree felony, tampering with public records as a third-degree felony, two counts of unsworn falsification of record as a misdemeanor, and one charge of unsworn falsification of record as a misdemeanor.

This program assists thousands of individuals whose jobs have been impacted by the coronavirus, according to a news release issued by the Office of the Attorney General.

Chambers will answer to the charges during his arraignment hearing at a later date.

In January 2020, Chambers was arrested on two counts of family violence as a third-degree felony after Guam police officers responded to an assault complaint at the Hemlani Apartments in Harmon, according to Post files.