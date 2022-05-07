Jesse James is set to answer the charges in the indictment handed down against him in the Superior Court of Guam.

James stands accused in the 2019 kidnapping and rape case involving a 13-year-old girl as the accuser. James was arrested more than two years later, after investigators acquired DNA evidence that linked him to the crime.

James was indicted on two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and attempted first-degree criminal sexual conduct as first-degree felonies, three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony, kidnapping as a first-degree felony, strangulation as a third-degree felony and terrorizing as a third-degree felony.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

James is scheduled back in court May 11 for arraignment.

According to court documents, James had a scratch below his nostril that appeared fresh after the November 2019 incident; a video camera recording from a nearby store placed him near the scene – a jungle area; and pants believed to be worn by the girl were found 25 feet in the jungle, and a man wearing similar-looking pants was captured on the video.

The girl told police she scratched her attacker's face and kicked his torso and was able to get away. The girl had swelling and small scratches on her face and redness just below her jawline after the suspect held her down by her neck.

Investigators received a Crime Stoppers tip after the alleged rape, which led them to James, who was interviewed two days after the girl reported being pulled into the jungle near her home after buying chips from a nearby store.

But, at the time, police did not feel they had enough evidence to arrest James.

Results from the FBI DNA lab were received only this past April – resulting in James' arrest.

James remains held on $100,000 cash bail.