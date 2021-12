Guam Fire Department personnel extinguished a fire reported on Wednesday at a home on San Miguel Street in Toto.

One man was injured in the blaze and was transported to Naval Hospital with CPR administered en route.

GFD spokesperson Cherika Chargualaf said the call was made to 911 at 5:36 a.m. of a fire that broke out at a wood and tin structure.

Fire units were at the scene within minutes and put out the fire just before 6 a.m.

This story is developing.