A 65-year-old man was injured in a fall at the construction site for the new Lee Garden restaurant in Tumon on Tuesday around 11 a.m.

The man is a family member who was volunteering to help the Lee family prepare the restaurant for its upcoming opening, John Lee said.

The man, who is an uncle of John Lee, was seen with an injury to his head.

The man was responsive when he was taken into an ambulance.