Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, officers from the Dededo Precinct Command responded to a home invasion complaint along Chalan Paipai, off Wusstig Road in Yigo.

According to police, an unknown man entered the home and threatened the family members as he demanded money and jewelry.

The man was seen rummaging through items from another room as he spoke to another male individual who was outside waiting for him.

The man then instructed the family members to stay within the room as he threatened them not to follow after him.

The man was described as local and bald, with a tall, muscular build. He stands between 5 feet 9 inches and 6 feet, and weighs 190-200 pounds. He also has a gap between his front tooth area.

Now the Guam Crime Stoppers is seeking the assistance from the community relative to this case.

Anyone with information about this individual is urged to call the Guam Police Department at 472-8911 or 475-8615~7. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Guam Crime Stoppers 24-hour hotline at 477-HELP or submit a tip online at guam.crimestoppersweb.com. All calls will remain anonymous and a cash reward of up to $1,000 could be paid if the information provided leads to an arrest or a grand jury indictment.