A person was allegedly attacked by a man known to him because he was accused of “having sex with his 'chick.'”

On Feb. 14, officers with the Guam Police Department responded to a disturbance in Yigo. They met with a man who explained that Steven Cruz assaulted him, according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

The victim explained he was sleeping in his residence, which is a broken bus, when he was awakened by Cruz, a man known to the victim. Cruz was holding a heavy duty flashlight.

“Victim said that (the) defendant accused him of having sex with his 'chick' before (the) defendant swung the flashlight (at) his head several times, causing his head to bleed,” the complaint stated. Cruz allegedly also choked the man.

The man told officers that he was not able to breathe and was gasping for air for about 13 seconds and alleged Cruz stated he was going to kill the victim. The man did not defend himself, he said, because he was afraid Cruz was capable of killing him, the complaint stated.

Police saw redness on the victim's neck and a laceration, about 4 to 5 inches in length, on his head. Officers observed that his head was covered in blood, which was streaking down his neck.

Cruz was interviewed on Feb. 18 when he told police the victim swung first and “that he did not have any weapon of any kind.”

Cruz was charged with terrorizing as a third-degree felony with a special allegation of a deadly weapon used, strangulation and aggravated assault as third-degree felonies and assault as a misdemeanor.