A man believed to be in his 20s was killed in a serious car crash in Dededo late Tuesday night.

It happened at 11:46 p.m. on the outer eastbound lane of Marine Corps Drive near American Grocery.

Guam police spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao said the man, who has not been identified, was traveling east on the inner lane of Route 1 when he lost control and collided with a concrete utility pole.

He was the only person inside the car.

Guam Fire Department acting spokesperson Cherika Chargualaf confirmed a call was reported to 911 of a car crash with serious injuries at 11:46 p.m. She said medics were on the scene within minutes.

Medics rushed the man to Guam Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

GPD’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating to determine if speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

“The Guam Police Department continues to remind the community to please exercise safety while traveling on the roadways of Guam by adhering to all traffic laws,” said Tapao. “Please refrain from texting and use of cellular phones while traveling on Guam’s roadways as this may cause a distraction. As always, please designate a responsible sober driver should you choose to consume alcoholic beverages or recreational cannabis.”

This marks the fourth traffic-related death this year.