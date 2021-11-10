A man admitted in federal court that he lied to U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents about his green card when he tried to board a flight from Guam to Hawaii in August 2020.

Carlos Enrique Salvatierra Morales, 37, appeared before District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Tuesday.

“Guilty, your honor,” said Morales, was charged with making a false statement.

He faces up to five years in prison.

Sentencing has been scheduled for Feb. 10, 2022.

Morales, a citizen of Guatemala, was initially indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit visa fraud and visa fraud, but he instead agreed to admit to information filed against him in federal court last week that charged him with making a false statement.

On Aug. 13, 2020, Morales allegedly presented a fraudulent U.S. permanent resident card or green card to U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents during pre-inspection for a flight from Guam to Hawaii.

He was accused of knowing the card was forged, counterfeit, altered, falsely made and unlawfully obtained, documents state.