Trial for a man charged in the alleged slaying of a Stevy Villanueva, whose remains were found earlier this year in Chalan Pago, was vacated after the defense indicated the defendant may be working with the government to resolve the matter.

Manny Murciano Jr. and Robert Revels pleaded not guilty last month to their involvement in the gruesome death of Villanueva - who was apparently shot before the men accused of murdering him allegedly cut off his head, arms and legs and dumped his torso at an abandoned property off Route 10 in Chalan Pago in January.

Revels on Tuesday morning waived his right to a speedy trail after previously asserting his right and asked the court to vacate the trial date scheduled for next week.

"The Court finds that Robert Revels has waived his right to speedy trial potentially to negotiate a resolution, counsel?" Superior Court of Guam Judge Maria T. Cenzon asked Revels' attorney Samuel Teker.

"Yes, Your Honor," Teker replied.

While not detailed, resolutions brought by parties ahead of a criminal trial include entering a guilty plea to a lesser offense instead of bringing the matter to a jury.

Co-defendant

Murciano was then brought before Cenzon and his attorney, Charles McDonald, followed up on a request to have his client's case severed from that of Revels.

With no opposition from the prosecution, Cenzon severed Murciano's and Revels' cases, meaning they will be prosecuted separately.

McDonald followed the granted request by indicating he intends to have an expert witness and investigator help in the defense of Murciano, who faces murder charges.

McDonald also said he is awaiting discovery, which Assistant Attorney Sean Brown said was still ongoing because of FBI analysis that could take "a couple weeks or months."

In light of the information, Cenzon did not schedule a new trial date for Murciano.

Charges

On Jan. 29, criminal investigators responded to the scene in Chalan Pago after the Guam Fire Department was called to a report of a trash fire and found a human torso, court documents state.

The investigation remained open, with police being able to use tattoos on the torso in an attempt to identify Villanueva.

Police revealed earlier this month that Villanueva's death was drug-related, alleging Villanueva owed a debt to Murciano and Revels and Villanueva got into an argument with them over an unnamed woman.

Witnesses allegedly told investigators they heard Murciano yelling at Villanueva before hearing gunfire.

It wasn't until July 7 that an informant told detectives he confronted Revels after seeing him and Murciano move out of their apartment days after the shooting and cleaning a black Nissan Pathfinder, documents state.

Two other sources told authorities Murciano shot Villanueva and Revels helped get rid of the body and evidence, according to court documents.

Murciano was charged with murder as a first-degree felony along with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Revels was charged with hindering apprehension as a third-degree felony.