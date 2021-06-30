It took five years before a man who was accused of selling marijuana at his high school had his case resolved in the Superior Court of Guam.

Robert James Mafnas Perez, 23, pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule I controlled substance as a petty misdemeanor before Judge Vernon Perez.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said defendant Perez. “I want to make sure it does come to an end.”

It was said in court that the defendant signed a deferred plea agreement, which means the case could be dismissed and expunged from his record once he successfully completes his probation.

Assistant Attorney General Sean Brown told the court that it was a fair deal.

“Mr. Perez was charged when he was 18. It was marijuana and not 'ice',” said Brown. “Since 2016, there has been some development with marijuana being legal in the local jurisdiction…Mr. Perez has since graduated from high school and is doing very well.”

Defendant Perez will not have to spend any additional time in prison.

Caught on campus

On May 12, 2016, defendant Perez was a student at Tiyan High School when he was caught with marijuana on campus. He admitted that he planned to sell it at school to "make some fast cash," Post files state.

The marijuana that authorities found on him weighed about 70 grams.

Perez was arrested and initially charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance with intent to distribute as a first-degree felony.