Man-of-war advisory issued

APPROACH WITH CAUTION: An Indo-Pacific man-of-war is seen washed up on the beach near Jeff's Pirates Cove in Ipan, Talofofo, last May. Photo courtesy of Jeff Pleadwell

Recent flash storms, predictions of gusty winds and high surf prompted a man-of-war advisory Thursday from the Department of Agriculture’s Division of Aquatic and Wildlife Resources Fisheries.

Normally seen during November through February, men-of-war are usually around 1-2 inches in length and clear blue in color with tentacles that can reach 6 feet or more. The creatures are prevalent in the Indo-Pacific waters during this time of the year, the DAWR stated in a release.

If you spot these creatures, contact 735-0289/81/94, or email fisheries@doag.guam.gov.

If stung, remove any clinging tentacles with a stick or a similar object, then flush the area with large amounts of saltwater. If the person experiences a severe reaction, seek medical care immediately.

Beachgoers are advised not to pick up this colony, Physalia physalis, which is often called a jellyfish, but is actually a species of siphonophore, a group of animals that are closely related to jellyfish. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration states a siphonophore is unusual because it is made up of a colony of specialized, genetically identical individuals called zooids – clones – with various forms and functions, all working together as one.

Each of the four specialized parts of a man-of-war is responsible for a specific task, such as floating, capturing prey, feeding, and reproduction, according to NOAA. Found mostly in tropical and subtropical seas, men-of-war are propelled by winds and ocean currents alone, and sometimes float in legions of 1,000 or more, NOAA states.

