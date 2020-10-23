Man-of-war advisory issued

Recent flash storms, predictions of gusty winds and high surf prompted a man-of-war advisory Thursday from the Department of Agriculture’s Division of Aquatic and Wildlife Resources Fisheries.

Normally seen during November through February, men-of-war are usually around 1-2 inches in length and clear blue in color with tentacles that can reach 6 feet or more. The creatures are prevalent in the Indo-Pacific waters during this time of the year, the DAWR stated in a release.

If you spot these creatures, contact 735-0289/81/94, or email fisheries@doag.guam.gov.

If stung, remove any clinging tentacles with a stick or a similar object, then flush the area with large amounts of saltwater. If the person experiences a severe reaction, seek medical care immediately.

Beachgoers are advised not to pick up this colony, Physalia physalis, which is often called a jellyfish, but is actually a species of siphonophore, a group of animals that are closely related to jellyfish. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration states a siphonophore is unusual because it is made up of a colony of specialized, genetically identical individuals called zooids – clones – with various forms and functions, all working together as one.

Each of the four specialized parts of a man-of-war is responsible for a specific task, such as floating, capturing prey, feeding, and reproduction, according to NOAA. Found mostly in tropical and subtropical seas, men-of-war are propelled by winds and ocean currents alone, and sometimes float in legions of 1,000 or more, NOAA states.