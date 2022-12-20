Man on life support after auto-pedestrian crash

A pedestrian who sustained serious injuries after a car crash Monday morning is on life support.

At about 2:51 a.m., police responded to an auto-pedestrian crash with serious injuries at the intersection of Marine Corps Drive and Wusstig Road in Dededo. The man was taken to the hospital by the Guam Fire Department, Guam Police Department spokeswoman Officer Berlyn Savella stated in a press release.

GPD's Highway Patrol Division was activated and assumed the investigation. Officers learned Monday afternoon that “the status of the man is unresponsive and unconscious and (he) is currently on life support,” according to Savella.

The man has yet to be identified, but the investigation will continue, with officers conducting follow-ups, interviews and collecting evidence.

In the early stages of the investigation, GPD closed roads and asked motorists to consider alternative routes. Those exiting Wusstig Road were rerouted into the Daily Plaza parking lot toward Marine Corps Drive. At 7 a.m., Savella said the southbound lanes were open but advised drivers to expect slow traffic as GPD was still on site.

All lanes were reopened at around 7:45 a.m., according to Savella.

According to GPD Officer Morgan Reyes, an investigator with the Highway Patrol Division, between 2018 and 2021, Guam averaged three traffic-related fatalities in the month of December.

In a Dec. 5 column for The Guam Daily Post, Reyes urged all motorists to “help get Guam to zero this holiday season by wearing your seat belt, driving the speed limit and putting your children in proper car seats or boosters.”

“Don't be distracted by your cellphone while on the roadways. Be mindful of crosswalks, pedestrians and bicyclists. And please, do not drive your vehicle while impaired. Designate a responsible driver if needed,” Reyes wrote.