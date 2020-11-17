A 38-year-old man who was initially suspected of driving a stolen motorcycle was arrested after police allegedly found a gun with bullets in a compartment of the motorcycle.

Jesse Quintanilla Pinaula was charged with possession of an unregistered firearm as a third-degree felony and vehicle without identification as a misdemeanor.

Police on Sunday were checking three vehicles that didn't have license plates, including a motorcycle Pinaula was standing near, according to a magistrate's complaint filed at the Superior Court of Guam.

Officers noted a stolen vehicle report for the motorcycle, documents state. They apprehended Pinaula and had the motorcycle towed to the Central Precinct Command. Upon inspection of the motorcycle, they found a black Canik 9mm firearm with 18 bullets and a magazine in the rear seat compartment, documents state.

Police noted the firearm belonged to an individual who confirmed he had traded it last December.

Pinaula is on pre-trial release conditions in another case and isn't allowed to carry firearms.