A man who was on pretrial release in two separate family violence cases was placed under arrest recently after being accused in a knife attack.

Joaquin Peter Castro Nededog, 30, was charged with aggravated assault as a third degree felony, along with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, and a notice of commission of a felony while on felony release. He was also charged with family violence as a misdemeanor and violation of court order as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, witnesses told police the suspect was seen holding down a woman known to him on Wednesday when one witness told him to leave.

Nededog then allegedly used a knife to cut one of the witnesses before he fled the scene.

Court documents state a separate incident was reported on June 22, when Nededog was seen leaving a residence in Piti with a knife. Witnesses allegedly told police that they heard a loud thumping commotion and the sound of a woman crying before he fled the residence.

Nededog allegedly admitted to striking the witness in the latest incident, but denied using the knife to stab anyone.

Nededog was on pretrial release in separate family violence cases reported in 2018 and 2020, and was ordered to stay away and have no contact with the woman, documents state.