A day at the beach turned violent after a man allegedly assaulted two people, chasing one of them with a knife.

The incident occurred on the sandy shores of Matapang Beach at around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

According to a magistrate complaint filed against Kanwin Kaneso, he and some others were drinking alcohol on the beach.

The male victim, a relative of the 50-year-old Kaneso, told police that Kaneso came toward them from the ocean and struck a metal chair another individual was sitting on.

He said Kaneso was highly intoxicated and possibly jealous of him being close to a woman.

The woman confronted Kaneso and began yelling at him when he allegedly kicked her in the chest causing her to fall to the ground, the complaint said.

The man said he tried to defend the woman when Kaneso pulled out a knife.

"Defendant struck him with a knife but the knife was still in its sheath causing only a minor abrasion," the court complaint said.

Kaneso allegedly unsheathed the knife and attempted to strike the male victim again but swung and missed.

The man was able to flee after he punched Kaneso in the mouth.

A lifeguard at the scene was interviewed by police. The lifeguard corroborated the events telling police that he saw Kaneso chasing the victim with a knife.

According to the magistrate complaint, upon Kaneso's arrest an inventory of his belongings was conducted and a pipe containing methamphetamine residue was discovered.

Kaneso is charged with aggravated assault as a third-degree felony, assault as a misdemeanor, possession of a Scheduled II controlled substance and felony on felony release. A special allegation of use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony was attached to the first charge. He was booked and confined by the Department of Corrections.

This is not the first time Kaneso has had a run-in with the law. At the time of the incident on Monday, Kaneso was on pretrial release for another case in which he was ordered to stay away from alcohol, drugs and weapons.