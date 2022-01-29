A 26-year-old man faces illegal weapons and drug charges in the Superior Court of Guam after being arrested Thursday.

Vance Jon Kaneshi, 26, was charged with possession of an unregistered firearm as a third-degree felony and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, both including a notice of commission of felony while on felony release.

According to court documents, police responded to a complaint in Hågat on Thursday night, where the suspect was found with a Ruger 9 mm pistol and 12 unexpended rounds.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The suspect allegedly told police, “Oh, I forgot about that,” adding that the gun belonged to a friend.

Officers also found a small zip-close bag with methamphetamine, which the suspect admitted he bought earlier in the day and smoked, documents state.

Kaneshi was on pretrial release in a separate case where he faces similar charges, also including strangulation and family violence, documents state.