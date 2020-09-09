A man convicted of assault in the Superior Court of Guam is back in prison after he allegedly attacked and threatened to kill the woman involved in the earlier case.

According to court documents, a man identified as Eighty-Four Santier had picked up the woman from work at about 1 a.m. Friday when he started yelling and accusing her of "fooling around." The woman later said Santier appeared to be drunk at the time.

The 36-year-old man allegedly pulled the woman's hair and punched her in the forehead as she continued to drive toward Yona.

She stopped the car and got out near 7 Day Supermarket in Yona, as she tried to wave down other drivers for help, documents state.

Santier then got into the driver's seat and demanded the woman get back inside, documents state.

He then allegedly told her he was going to kill her, and that is when the woman jumped out of the moving car and ran to the nearest door yelling for help.

A witness told police she saw the victim screaming "Help me!" as Santier was grabbing her and attempting to remove her from the residence, documents state.

The witness called police.

The woman was taken to Guam Memorial Hospital to be treated for abrasions and cuts on her hands, documents state.

Santier was charged with family violence as a third-degree felony, terrorizing as a third-degree felony and violation of a court order as a misdemeanor.

Santier, who is on probation, had pleaded guilty on May 21 to assault against the same woman in Friday's case. He had been ordered not to harass, threaten, physically strike or injure the victim, documents state.