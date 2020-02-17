Man on probation faces new drug charges

A man who is accused of failing to completely stop at a posted stop sign in Dededo Friday night was allegedly caught with drugs.

Christopher Megofna Manglona, 44, has been charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

He appeared for a magistrate’s hearing in the Superior Court of Guam on Saturday. Judge Benjamin Sison set bail at $3,000 cash.

According to court documents, police pulled over the suspect who had just exited the parking lot of a local game room. Officers also noticed the suspect toss an item out of the car.

Authorities spotted two glass pipes with meth residue, documents state.

During a search, the suspect apologized to police and asked that he not be arrested for the pipes, documents state.

Manglona’s arrest record states that he was on probation for four prior cases and on pretrial release for a 2018 criminal case.

According to Post files, he was arrested in July 2018 after he was caught allegedly driving a stolen motorcycle.

Manglona told police a friend let him borrow the bike, but he refused to tell officers his friend’s name, news files states. The owner of the bike told authorities "there were several new parts to the motorcycle that did not belong there."

In Feb. 2018, Manglona was arrested after he allegedly conned a man out of some money by claiming he could solve mechanical issues with the victim’s vehicle and was caught with drugs, news files state.