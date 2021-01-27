A 27-year old man who admitted that he raped a young girl known to him was sentenced to serve five years in prison.

Sinamper Sukion, who was set to undergo trial on Wednesday, instead pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony before Superior Court of Guam Judge Dana Gutierrez.

“I had sex with (her),” said Sukion, with the assistance of a Chuukese language interpreter.

“Did you use force or coercion to accomplish the sexual act?” said Gutierrez.

“Yes,” he said. “I’m guilty.”

Sukion must register as a level-one sex offender.

The court suspended all but three years of his five-year prison sentence and gave Sukion credit for time served. He was also ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, and to stay away from the victim, along with any school grounds and playgrounds.

He will be placed on three years’ parole after he is released from prison.

It was said in court Sukion could face deportation, as he is not a US citizen.

The victim was happy with the agreement, according to prosecuting attorney Sean Brown.

As part of the agreement, the charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony and second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony have been dismissed.

He would have faced 15 years to life in prison if found guilty of the initial charges.

“As an alien, Mr. Sukion is subject to mandatory deportation and exclusion from the U.S. after serving his sentence. This is further punishment for his crime,” said defense attorney Jay Arriola.

“As well, the victim indicated she was satisfied and pleased with the disposition, which included my client admitting his guilt and sparing her the need to testify at trial.”

In February 2020, Sukion was arrested after he was accused of raping a 13-year-old girl known to him.

According to court documents, the victim told police that she was raped after she got home from school. She said Sukion called her into the room and told her to lock the door so they can play fight.

Sukion laid her on the bed and raped her, documents state.

He admitted to police that he had sex with the girl, and told authorities that he started to cry and felt bad after the child left the room, Post files state.