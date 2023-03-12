An interaction that played out Friday during the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center's public comment portion of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s Projects for Assistance in Transition from Homelessness Application 2023 gave a rare look at the valuable services provided by the PATH funding.

A man served by Sagan Måmi, a PATH-funded program, introduced himself as he pleaded for help to get off the streets.

“I am a homeless (person) just living beside you guys, … All I am asking is, I need help. If they can put me in a homeless shelter,” the man said to GBHWC.

GBHWC staff members responded quickly to gather more information from the man to provide him the help he needed. They offered assurances to him that they would talk more after the public session.

The brief interaction was a display of the program’s mission in action.

Earlier during the meeting, Jennifer Cruz, the alternate state PATH contact for Guam, said that in the application for PATH funds, the agency could not comment on any individual receiving services at GBHWC or in participating PATH-funded programs.

PATH was created as part of a national effort to address homelessness across the states and territories, she said.

"The purpose of the public comment session was to review the proposed use of PATH funds and provide opportunities for community members and partners to provide comments and recommendations for the application prior to the submission to SAMHSA," Cruz said.

The application is due March 20, she said, and right now, GBHWC has completed 75% of the application.

SAMHSA requires PATH recipients to submit a biennial application every two years and a mini application every alternating year. This year’s requirement is the mini application process, which asks whether any information has changed.

“Where we are still in progress are the assurances. The state information assurances, the certifications, the funding agreement, the PATH region and the process for providing public notice. All of this information will be uploaded before we submit the application to SAMHSA.” Reina Sanchez, state PATH contact for GBHWC, reported.

How awarded funds will be used

If awarded, GBWHC would receive $50,000 from SAMHSA for Guma' Måmi and administrative costs, Sanchez said.

The majority of the PATH funds, if awarded, will be used for the drop-in center, which serves individuals with serious mental illnesses who are homeless or at serious risk of homelessness.

PATH activities are focused toward central Guam, where a number of people without homes congregate, she said.

Guma' Mami is a nonprofit organization which provides support to individuals with intellectual and other disabilities and is the current PATH provider.

“We are on our second amendment of our 3-year contract and we will be doing a request for proposal this year for any interested party to run the drop-in center, which is a component of the Sagan Mami program,” Sanchez said.

“We do collaborate with the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority. We also work with many nonprofit organizations who apply for funding to assist individuals who are homeless and assist them into permanent housing,” Sanchez explained.

Point-in-time count

"In the last application we were using the point-in-time count from 2021, so now we are using the homeless point-in-time count from 2022. We are actually a year late because the Salvation Army just completed the point-in-time count for 2023,” Sanchez said.

As of the hearing held March 10, the 2023 PIT count was being vetted. The data won’t be presented until a later time.

“That takes nine months for it to be reviewed and certified,” Sanchez said.

“During the PIT count, there was 756 adults and children that were identified.”

GBHWC is focused on those identified with serious mental illness and substance use.

“The total count of individuals with SMI is 13 and the total count of chronic substance use is 22,” she said.