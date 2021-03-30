A man accused of attempting to rob a Dededo man outside of his home while armed with a pair of scissors back in January admitted to the criminal charges filed against him in the Superior Court of Guam.

Gladwin Simry Albert, 27, also known as Knabis Ysekiy and Simmry Albert, pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree robbery as a second-degree robbery before Judge Vernon Perez on Monday.

The plea agreement did not include the special allegation of possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

"I'm guilty," Albert said with the assistance of a Chuukese interpreter.

As part of the plea deal, Albert was sentenced to serve two years in prison with all but six months suspended. That means he will be released sometime in July of this year.

"Were you drinking that day, or under the influence of any kind of substance?" Perez asked.

"I had ice," Albert said, referring to methamphetamine.

"I really hope you will manage to stay away from that drug," Perez said. "You should spend significant time for what you tried to do, whether drugs were involved or not. It's my hope that everyone believes this is fair and appropriate as the lawyers indicated. To you, Mr. Albert, I hope that is the worst thing you will ever do. ... I am glad, and I am sure you are also glad, that you didn't actually physically harm somebody with the pair of scissors, because you might have been in jail a much longer time."

Attempted robbery

According to court documents, the victim was about to move his vehicle outside of his home when Albert yelled, "Oi," from behind the car. Albert allegedly grabbed the victim's collar and demanded his car keys and money.

Albert then held stainless steel scissors to the victim's neck as he made his demands, but the victim refused.

The victim told police he was able to push Albert away and run inside his home to call police for help, documents state.

Officers located him at a nearby store and asked if he was OK when he shouted, "No, I need a car," documents state.

Authorities confiscated the weapon, documents state.