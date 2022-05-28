Man pleads guilty in fatal stabbing

Ronat Chutaro admitted that he stabbed 54-year-old Arthur Wakuk in Tamuning in 2020.

He pleaded guilty Friday before Superior Court of Guam Judge Elyze Iriarte to manslaughter.

Chutaro faces seven to 15 years in prison.

Sentencing has been scheduled for Sept. 29.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

In December 2020, Chutaro told investigators that Wakuk attempted to hit him with his car and attacked him first with a knife before he took the knife away and stabbed Wakuk, court documents state.

Wakuk died a few days later at Guam Memorial Hospital.

Chutaro was on the run from authorities before he was captured by police on Dec 25, 2020.