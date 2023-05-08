A man faces between three and 15 years in prison for the 2020 slaying of 77-year-old Sun Cha Park Allen.

Jeremy Janell Alvarez, 21, appeared in the Superior Court of Guam on Friday morning to enter a plea of guilty to the charge of manslaughter.

Alvarez's case stems from a December 2020 attack on Allen, who lived in a house shared by Alvarez and others along Afame Road in Sinajana, according to court documents.

During the police investigation, Alvarez told officers Allen asked him for a Xanax before the victim touched Alvarez in his genital area. Alvarez said he hit Allen with a hammer five to 10 times. Allen died in the hospital.

Alvarez was charged with murder before negotiating a plea agreement with the government, which resulted in him entering a guilty plea to manslaughter as a first-degree felony.

Delays in Alvarez's negotiations with the Office of the Attorney General came because Douglas Moylan was Alvarez's attorney before being sworn in as AG in January. Moylan withdrew because of the conflict of interest and private attorney Haig Huynh was appointed as Alvarez's counsel.

Judge Vernon Perez accepted the plea after the prosecution said Allen's son was notified of the plea. Perez said the terms outlined in the plea mean Alvarez faces between three and 15 years, which will be determined at his sentencing hearing in September.

Alvarez has been held at the Department of Corrections on $100,000 cash bail since he was charged.