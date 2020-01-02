Man pleads guilty to federal gun charge

Superior Court of Guam Judge Frances Tydingco Gatewood accepted Vincent John Meno’s guilty plea Tuesday.

He admitted he’d been a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. The Class C felony carries a maximum penalty of no more than 10 years of prison time, no more than three years supervised release and a fine of no more than $250,000.

Meno, 53, was found in possession of a Kel-Tec CNC Industries Inc. P-3AT .380-caliber pistol and six assorted rounds of .380-caliber ammunition on Sept. 2, 2017. He’d pleaded not guilty in May.

Between 2003 and 2014 Meno was arrested on various charges including assault, terrorizing, family violence, robbery, possession of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, and conspiracy to commit robbery and criminal facilitation.

"Guilty your honor," said the defendant when asked how he would plead.

The change of plea is part of a plea agreement with the federal government filed on Monday.

Meno's attorney Curtis Vandeveld asked the court to grant his client a limited, two-week release.

"I just want to see my mother," Meno told the judge.

Assistant United States Attorney Stephen Leon Guerrero who prosecuted the case said he "won't object" to the request.

However, the United States Probation Office recommended Meno not be released, citing the nature of the offense, the defendant's violent behavior and his criminal history.

The judge denied the request, saying, "I'm sorry about your mother, but the court will have to deny it based on (probations) recommendation."

Vandeveld said he will seek an alternative option for Meno to possibly be escorted to see his mother, who is unable to visit him in prison due to her illness.

"I know if I leave off island I won't be able to return," Meno said, anticipating he will serve time in a federal prison in the mainland United States.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.