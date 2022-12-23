A man accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl admitted his guilt and was given a suspended three-year sentence.

Joseph Gerard Lazaro Chargualaf entered a guilty plea Wednesday in the Superior Court of Guam to assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct as a third-degree felony.

Chargualaf was charged last year with second- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct when a 14-year-old girl known to him accused him of sexual assault.

According to the charging documents, in one of the alleged encounters, the girl was sweeping when the Chargualaf pushed her and caused her to fall. When the girl fell, the defendant held her to the ground and touched her primary genital area, documents state.

In another alleged incident, Chargualaf inappropriately touched the girl, which prompted her to slap his hand, according to court documents.

Following the entering of the guilty plea, Chargualaf was given a three-year suspended sentence and ordered to pay a $100 fine.

Chargualaf will spend the next three years on probation and was ordered to stay away from the victim.