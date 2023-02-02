A man pleaded guilty to assault as a misdemeanor two years after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

Jerome Taimanao Atalig, 50, appeared in the Superior Court of Guam on Wednesday for a change of plea hearing for the case.

According to Post files, in October 2020, the victim told officers with the Guam Police Department that she woke up one night to Atalig touching her. The incident made her feel “uncomfortable.” She said Atalig “tried to play it off” by telling her “good night” before he went back to his bedroom.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Atalig was charged in December 2020 with second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony and harassment as a petty misdemeanor.

Before Judge Arthur Barcinas accepted the plea agreement, the terms of which indicated Atalig was pleading guilty to the charge of assault as a misdemeanor, the judge asked the prosecutor, Kristine Borja, about the victim's position on the plea.

Borja responded that they have been in contact with the victim's mother who was aware of the plea agreement and did not object to it.

Barcinas asked, “Why (is) this plea … dropping as far as it's dropping?”

Borja said Assistant Attorney General Sean Brown negotiated the deal after considering the alleged victim did not object and the evidence in the case.

Atalig's attorney, Peter Perez, added that in his discussions with Brown, there was no “physical evidence, no medical evidence, no DNA, no audio, no video” and that a third party made the allegations two months after the alleged incident.

“There would be major problems with proof if this matter were to proceed to trial,” Perez said to Barcinas.

The judge accepted Atalig's guilty plea.

Atalig is set to be sentenced on May 25.