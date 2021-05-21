Man pleads guilty to raping little girl

A 42-year-old man admitted to the allegations made against him that he sexually abused a young girl for several years.

Richard Silvester Kette pleaded guilty Thursday before Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez to second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony.

He faces five to seven years in prison.

Kette, who also faces deportation, remains out of prison awaiting sentencing.

Sentencing has been scheduled for Aug. 30.

Abuse allegation

In May 2018, police responded to a criminal sexual conduct complaint at a local elementary school.

According to court documents, the victim, who was 10 at the time, told school staff she had been sexually abused since she was 6 years old, adding the alleged abuse happened several times a week whenever the suspect was drunk, documents state.