Man pleads no contest to bike assault, must take medication

A man pleaded no contest to pushing and assaulting a child on a bicycle and was ordered by the court to take medication to treat his mental health issues.

In April, video surveillance captured Oliver Jasen Catapang De Soto pushing a boy on a bicycle before punching and kicking the boy while he was on the ground in the NCS Mart parking lot in Dededo.

De Soto pleaded no contest Friday morning in the Superior Court of Guam to the charge of child abuse as a misdemeanor. A charge of aggravated assault as a third-degree felony was dismissed.

As a result, De Soto, who initially pleaded pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness, but was found competent to be prosecuted, was ordered by Judge Maria T. Cenzon to take medication to treat his mental health issues during his probationary period of two years.

De Soto, according to Cenzon, disclosed to the court psychologist that he might have "had a different course of action" if he was on his medication the day of the incident.

"Given his mental health history, we believe that this is the best course of action, is to get him treated and to ensure that he's getting treatment and we believe the plea agreement does just that," Assistant Attorney General Grant Olan said about De Soto's plea deal.

Cenzon said if De Soto does not continue his treatment, which she said he has been doing while held at the Department of Corrections, it could violate the terms of his plea agreement.

De Soto was released from DOC after the hearing.