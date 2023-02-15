Man pleads not guilty in animal abuse trial

A 19-year-old man denied charges stemming from a video shared on social media that allegedly showed him beating a dog with a blunt object.

Darin James Quinata pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning in the Superior Court of Guam to the charge of animal abuse as a third-degree felony.

Quinata was charged after a video that circulated on social media allegedly showed "a male individual striking a dog twice with a blunt object" before "flexing" in front of the camera, a magistrate's complaint stated.

Quinata's attorney from the Public Defender Service Corp., in addition to pleading not guilty to the charge on behalf of his client, asserted Quinata's right to a speedy trial.

Quinata's next court hearing will be before Judge Maria Cenzon.

Quinata was arrested after a video on Jan. 25 showing the alleged attack was shared among family, friends and community group chats, according to Officer Berlyn Savella, Guam Police Department spokesperson.

Patrol officers from the GPD's Southern Precinct were able to recognize the location of the video from a previous case and conducted a follow-up investigation before locating Quinata, who fit the description of the person seen on video, Savella added.

According to the charging documents, the video was recorded in Sånta Rita-Sumai. Upon arrival, officers met with Quinata, as well as a 13-year-old boy and the boy's mother.

When police told Quinata the reason for their visit, he allegedly looked at the boy and said, "I don't know why you posted that video with the dog."

Quinata allegedly admitted to officers that he did strike the dog, but didn't know the boy was recording. When officers interviewed the 13-year-old, however, he told police "he was directed to do so by the defendant," according to the complaint.

Quinata told the officers the dog walked away after the attack and he and the boy were later unable to find it.

The minor was taken into custody and confined at the Department of Youth Affairs, but has not been charged by the Office of the Attorney General.

After Quinata's first court hearing, he was confined at the Department of Corrections on $1,000 cash bail.