A man who was allegedly seen speeding up and down a street in Agana Heights before throwing a cement block at the victim denied the allegations filed against him in the Superior Court of Guam.

Simina Kikku, 29, also known as Pat Kiku, was arraigned before Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison on Friday.

He was charged with aggravated assault as a third-degree felony, along with a special allegation of possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, and driving while impaired as a misdemeanor.

Kikku pleaded not guilty and waived his speedy trial rights.

He is scheduled to appear back in court at a later date before Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena.

According to court documents, the suspect was speeding by the parking lot area of the Taitano apartments in Agana Heights on April 15 when he drove toward the victim.

The suspect passed within two feet of the victim when he allegedly threw a cement block at the victim hitting him on the leg, documents state.

The suspect then lost control and crashed into a concrete utility pole, documents state.

Officers noted that the suspect was drunk, documents state.

Witnesses allegedly told police that the suspect was drinking beers and smashing bottles to the ground before he sped off and crashed into the pole.