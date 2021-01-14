Ronat Chutaro, 25, denied that he was responsible for the stabbing of 54-year-old Arthur Wakuk in Tamuning on Dec. 8.

He appeared before Superior Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Wednesday to answer to the charges in the indictment handed down against him.

Defense attorney Peter Sablan told the court that Chutaro has pleaded not guilty and asserts his right to a speedy trial.

He is scheduled back in court at a later date.

Chutaro was charged with murder as a first-degree felony and aggravated assault as a second-degree felony. Both charges include a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

He told investigators that Wakuk attempted to hit him with his car and that Wakuk attacked him first with a knife and that he had taken it away, court documents state.

Wakuk died a few days later at Guam Memorial Hospital.

Chutaro was on the run from authorities before he was captured by police on Christmas Day. Several others have since been arrested for allegedly helping Chutaro evade police.