Man pleads not guilty in Harmon stabbing

A man accused in a stabbing in Harmon last month pleaded not guilty to the charges filed against him in the Superior Court of Guam.

Retensio Neton, 49, was indicted on charges of aggravated assault as a third-degree felony along with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony and family violence as a third-degree felony.

He appeared before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Wednesday for arraignment. Neton waived his rights to a speedy trial and is scheduled back in court on Feb. 24.

According to court documents, police responded to an aggravated assault complaint at a Harmon residence on Dec. 21.

The suspect is accused of stabbing the victim on his left forearm during a fight, documents state.

The suspect, who authorities noted appeared to be intoxicated, admitted to police that he drank a six-pack of beer.