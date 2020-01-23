A man accused of raping a 12-year old girl pleaded not guilty during his arraignment hearing before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Wednesday.

Edwin Kofot, 21, was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony; three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony; and two counts of violation of order as misdemeanors earlier this month.

The mother of the alleged victim made a report at the Hagåtña Precinct on Jan. 7.

She told police her 12-year-old daughter said a man known to them had inappropriately touched and raped her, according to court documents.

The 12-year-old’s older sister told police that Kofot had also touched her inappropriately around Halloween of 2019.

The older sister also alleged that one day, she walked into Kofot’s room because she heard a noise and allegedly saw him wrapping a towel around him and her little sister sitting on the edge of the bed, documents state. Her younger sister looked as though she was crying, according to the older sister.

When the older sister told the defendant not to sexually harass the girl, he allegedly responded by threatening to kill them if they told anyone what was happening, court documents state.

Kofot denied the allegations and entered his plea through defense attorney William Jones. He is being held at the Department of Corrections.

His next court date was set for 10 a.m. on Feb. 17.