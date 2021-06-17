A man who allegedly pointed a slingshot at the face of another man following a road rage incident has maintained his innocence in court.

Rodman Machuo pleaded not guilty to terrorizing as a third-degree felony and reckless conduct as a misdemeanor.

The charges stem from a June 2 incident, during which police said Machuo allegedly attempted to run the victim off the roadway.

The victim said that he honked his horn at Machuo and then Machuo brandished a slingshot and pointed it at him before driving off.

The victim followed Machuo in an attempt to get his license plate number but when both vehicles came to a stop, Machuo allegedly got out of his vehicle and pointed the slingshot directly at the victim’s face.

Police said Machuo attempted to get rid of the slingshot by throwing it in the jungle. Police however, recovered the slingshot, which was later positively identified as the weapon used in the incident. They also recovered metal rebar cuttings and marbles from Machuo’s vehicle.

Machuo was remanded to the custody of the Department of Corrections as bail was set at $15,000, according to defense attorney Terrance Timblin.

This is not the first time Machuo has been charged with similar allegations. At the time the incident occurred, Machuo was under house arrest for an incident which occurred in May outside the Uri Jip restaurant.

In that case, police arrested him following a reported shooting in Tamuning. Machuo allegedly told police that he had a “Chuukese weapon” in his vehicle. That weapon was identified as a slingshot. Police discovered metal rebar pieces and marbles matching evidence found at the scene.

In August 2018, Machuo was tied to the robbery of two victims and the assault of an off-duty police officer in Tamuning.

Post files indicated that Machuo was one of six individuals arrested in the case. Machuo was initially placed under house arrest in this case prior to picking up the most recent charges.

Because Machuo has several cases against him, Timblin said that they would be looking into consolidating the cases for a potential global settlement.

Superior Court Judge Jonathan Quan during Machuo’s arraignment hearing indicated that Judge Alberto Lamorena would preside over the case and issue a scheduling order for the next hearing.