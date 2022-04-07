A man accused of attempting to rape a child known to him pleaded not guilty in the Superior Court of Guam Wednesday.

As Siren, 31, appeared before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Wednesday for an arraignment hearing to answer to the indictment handed down by a grand jury.

He faces charges of attempted second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony, child abuse as a third-degree felony, and harassment as a petty misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the victim awoke to Siren on top of her and molesting her.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The victim allegedly told police she pretended to be asleep hoping Siren would leave her room.

The victim got up after Siren continued to molest the child, documents state.

Siren allegedly begged the victim not to tell her parents before the victim called her parents on the phone and ran to a neighbor’s house for safety.