Man pleads not guilty to federal drug charge

DISTRICT COURT: A federal grand jury indicted Jovan Dollette Bradbury to a charge of possession of meth with intent to distribute. He has pleaded not guilty. The District Court of Guam in Hagåtña is pictured May 12, 2020. Post file photo

Jovan Dollette Bradbury, 35, has pleaded not guilty to a single charge of possession of 5 or more grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride with intent to distribute.

He was arrested Wednesday after a federal grand jury handed down an indictment against him.

According to court documents, Bradbury possessed methamphetamine on Jan. 22.

The indictment also included a forfeiture allegation for $5,750 in currency.

In January, Bradbury was indicted in the Superior Court of Guam on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony and vehicle without identification as a misdemeanor.

According to Post files, he was also arrested on drug possession charges in 2018.

His trial is scheduled for April 27.

