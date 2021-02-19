Man pleads not guilty to federal drug charge

Jovan Dollette Bradbury, 35, has pleaded not guilty to a single charge of possession of 5 or more grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride with intent to distribute.

He was arrested Wednesday after a federal grand jury handed down an indictment against him.

According to court documents, Bradbury possessed methamphetamine on Jan. 22.

The indictment also included a forfeiture allegation for $5,750 in currency.

In January, Bradbury was indicted in the Superior Court of Guam on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony and vehicle without identification as a misdemeanor.

According to Post files, he was also arrested on drug possession charges in 2018.

His trial is scheduled for April 27.