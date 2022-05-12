A man accused of raping two girls known to him denied the allegations filed against him in the Superior Court of Guam.

Justin James Taijeron, 35, pleaded not guilty to four counts each of first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct, all as first-degree felonies.

He appeared before Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison on Wednesday.

Taijeron waived his right to a speedy trial.

He has been out of prison since posting a $15,000 cash bail.

According to court documents, the first girl, 13, allegedly told police the suspect started raping her when she was 9, adding that it happened more than 40 times.

A second girl, 12, alleged the suspect raped her when she was between the ages of 9 and 11.

Prison records state Taijeron was also arrested in 2010 on charges including 22 counts of burglary to a motor vehicle, 22 counts of theft of property, 10 counts of criminal mischief to a vehicle, 22 counts of conspiracy, 22 counts of criminal facilitation, 22 counts of guilt established by complicity and theft by receiving.