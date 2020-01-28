Park patrol officers pulled an unidentified man out of the waters at Ypao Beach Park.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, the Guam Fire Department received the call about a reported drowning, according to GFD spokesman Firefighter Kevin Reilly.

CPR was conducted at scene and while en route to Guam Memorial Hospital, Reilly stated.

Guam Visitors Bureau safety officer Chris San Nicolas said he and his partner arrived on the scene about 10 minutes after first responders, and noted that the man looked unconscious.

Hana Mafnas said the person appeared to be a young Korean man.

"We just saw them pulling him out of the water," said beach goer. "He had a snorkel on but he took his life jacket off ... He was limp. They tried doing CPR for quite awhile."