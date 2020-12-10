Man pulled over for no seat belt allegedly caught with meth

A man who was spotted not wearing a seat belt while driving in Dededo was arrested after he was allegedly caught with drugs.

Alfred 1 Fred, 40, also known as Deus Cade, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony along with a notice of commission of a felony while on felony release. He was also charged with vehicle without identification as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, officers pulled the suspect over Monday night when they spotted an improvised glass pipe and a small straw with meth on the driver’s side floorboard.

The suspect allegedly admitted to police that he had been arrested in the past for drug possession.

He also told officers he put fraudulent plates on the car, court documents state.

The suspect was on pretrial release for a separate 2019 case, documents state, which includes charges of aggravated assault, family violence and child abuse.