A man who had been found guilty and ordered, as part of his plea agreements, to stay away from fire arms, was found to be in possession of drugs and firearms.

Police stopped a vehicle with expired registration at about 12:50 p.m. on May 15. The Mitsubishi Lancer with an October 2018 decal. Derek Julian Salas Quinata couldn’t provide officers with a registration, insurance or a driver’s license, according to court documents.

The officers asked Quinata to step out of the car. He complied but there allegedly was a glass pipe with residue from suspected methamphetamine on the driver’s seat. Officers then asked and received consent to search the vehicle, documents stated.

During the search, officers allegedly located the following additional items:

• On the front passenger seat, a black bag containing two .22 caliber bullets;

• In the rear floor board, a .22 caliber rifle with an improvised butt stock; and

• On the rear passenger seat, a purse belonging to Defendant Glasscock, containing two clear plastic bags of a white crystalline substance (suspected methamphetamine) and one clear plastic bag containing three alprazolam pills.

On Nov. 30, 2017, Quinata was sentenced pursuant to his guilty plea to forgery and placed on probation for three years, documents state. As part of the conditions of his plea agreement, he’s supposed to stay away from and not possess any firearms.

On Nov. 9, 2018, Quinata was sentenced to two-year probation for possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, methamphetamine, documents state. As part of the conditions of this plea agreement, Quinata is ordered to stay away from and not possess any firearms.

On Oct. 31, 2019, Quinata was sentenced as part of a deferred plea agreement for possession of a schedule II controlled substance, methamphetamine, to a five-year probationary term. As part of the conditions of his plea, Quinata was ordered to stay away from and not possess any firearms.

Following his May 15 incident, Quinata was charged in court with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a firearm without a firearms identification card, and possession of an unregistered firearm as third degree felonies; and vehicle without identification and three counts of violation of a court order.

One of the other car passengers, Julia Amika Glasscock, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a firearm without a firearms identification card, and possession of an unregistered firearm as third degree felonies.

(Daily Post Staff)