The medical examiner who performed the autopsy on a man shot and killed by a Guam police officer at a Harmon intersection last month ruled the man’s death was a homicide.

Investigators confirmed he died from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

The Office of the Attorney General’s Independent Investigate Team released the results Wednesday, more than a month after the shooting occurred.

A doctor from Hawaii performed the autopsy on the man. Investigators are not releasing his name as the investigation is ongoing.

The IIT has compiled its findings and handed them over to the AG’s prosecution division to determine if charges will be filed against the officer.

GPD Chief Stephen Ignacio has not responded to requests for comment on the internal affairs investigation of his officer. The officer was placed on paid leave following the shooting.

Shooting

Police said suspect led them on a high-speed chase toward the intersection of Route 16 and the Harmon Loop Road, where he got out of his car. The car suddenly caught fire.

Cellphone video captured the unnamed man’s final moments on April 8.

Police were heard yelling repeatedly for the man to drop his gun. In a video, he was seen holding what looked like a rifle before one of the officers opened fire, causing the man to fall to the ground.