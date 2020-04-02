A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempting to strike a man who had allegedly assaulted him while they where in Chuuk, according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

On Tuesday afternoon, officers met with a witness who said her son told her a man he didn't know had attempted to hit his uncle with a metal pipe.

According to the complaint, Troy Ernist ran up and tried to swing a metal pipe – which was first thought to be a sword – at the boy's uncle while they were on the front porch.

Ernist chased the man and they both ended up on the ground, where a physical struggle ensued, the complaint stated.

Ernist told officers he attacked the man because the man had previously assaulted him in Chuuk.

He was charged with aggravated assault as a third-degree felony.