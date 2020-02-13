A 20-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl and threatening her 12-year-old sister pleaded not guilty to charges handed down by a Superior Court of Guam grand jury.

Please David appeared before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Wednesday.

He was indicted on charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony, three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony and terrorizing as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, the girl was at a friend's apartment when David asked her to enter a bedroom. David then allegedly locked the door and raped her.

In another incident, the child had returned to her friend's apartment with her younger sister after confirming that David was not there.

However, David later showed up and argued with the girl. Her sister interrupted the argument and told David "he better watch it," court documents state.

David left the apartment but allegedly returned later holding what looked to be a pickaxe and threatened the sister, documents state.

In a third incident, David allegedly took the 13-year-old onto the balcony and sexually assaulted her, documents state.

The alleged incidents happened between Oct. 1, 2019 and Nov. 20, 2019, documents state.

David waived his right to a speedy trial. He is scheduled to appear back in court on March 6.