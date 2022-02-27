Mikhail Perov has called Guam home for the past three years.

“Like many Russians, I have asked for asylum in the U.S.,” Perov said. “I fled Russia and thought that the last thing that would happen to me in the U.S. would be persecution on national or religious grounds.”

Last week Sunday, Perov found himself in a scary situation while walking along Tan Teodora Dungca Street in Tamuning around 8 p.m. It’s in the same neighborhood in which he resides.

“I was returning home by the usual route since there is one nearest road from my house to the Pay-Less store. I was attacked not far from home, I was splashed with an incomprehensible liquid in my face, after which they struck me in the chest area.”

His attacker fled after witnesses started to come outside from the nearby apartment building and told the suspect to stop.

“Every day I go this way to the store, to the beach or check my mailbox, I always greet the people who live there, and they know me. They know that I live next to them, that I am from Russia, a Muslim, and do not harm anyone. Why did this guy attack me?” he said. “When I got home, I washed my face because I thought it was on fire and called the police.”

Perov filed an assault complaint with the Guam Police Department.

As of Tuesday night, officers had not yet made an arrest in connection with the attack.

He said the suspect was 5 feet 9 inches tall with a strong build, a thin mustache, and was last seen wearing a cap on his head and a light jacket with a hood.

“I think the person who attacked me felt hatred for me precisely because I am from Russia or profess Islam,” he said. “I do not know the attacker, but I constantly pass by this residential complex. Now, I don't go there anymore, I prefer to walk in circles, but stay safe.”

The incident has Tamuning Mayor Louise Rivera in shock.

“I know there are people out there with mentality issues and it is unacceptable behavior,” said Rivera. “We need to find out who those people are that attacked him. We really need to find solutions on how to have them understand that this is unacceptable behavior and they shouldn’t violate or hurt anyone.”

She reminds the community to watch out for one another and to help identify Perov’s attacker along with others who are caught breaking the law.

“I have an open-door policy and I would like to listen to whatever issues they are seeing out there to better help our community and keep them safe,” she said. “We need to help each other out and find out where these people are who violate people’s freedom of peace. It’s very unfortunate that this happened. Now people will continue to be scared. I am pleading with the community to be on the lookout and help out with our neighborhood watch.”

Perov said he had been living in fear since the attack and is considering seeking refuge in the U.S. mainland.

“I am very grateful to the island and the U.S. government for giving me the opportunity to live safely in the most difficult and dangerous moment of my life. But more and more often I meet negative people,” he said. “I hope that society on the island will begin to judge more so those who arrived from Russia by every personal act, there are people with medical degrees among us, someone had their own business or career in their field, but because of the stress experienced in Russia and poor English, it is difficult for us to find work in specialties. Despite this, we do not steal, do not sell drugs, we are trying to master new professions. We all initially come to the island with love and think that this is our new home, but with the negativity and hatred on the part of certain individuals, we plan on leaving the island for the main part of the U.S. at the first opportunity.”

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call Guam police at 475-8615~7.