A man was placed under arrest after he allegedly exposed himself to two customers at a restaurant in East Agana on Monday night.

According to court documents, the victims told police that a man later identified as JN Antonio, 31, had been making obscene gestures while smiling and waving at them.

He was on the other side of a retaining wall, documents state.

A witness called police.

The victims told officers that Antonio had climbed over the wall, pulled down his pants and began touching himself.

The victim looked away before Antonio took off from the scene, documents state.

Antonio allegedly denied the accusations, adding that he was only peeing in public.

Antonio, also known as Jay Abraham, was charged with two counts of indecent exposure, both as a misdemeanor.