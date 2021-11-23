A man allegedly told police he was high on meth when he molested a 12-year-old boy he doesn't know.

Joshua Dean Chargualaf, 28, was charged with first and second-degree criminal sexual conduct as first-degree felonies.

According to court documents, the child was at a bus stop in February when the suspect asked the victim to help him move blocks.

The victim followed the suspect when the suspect pushed the child against a tree and told him, “if you tell anyone, I will come after you,” documents state.

The suspect allegedly molested the child for several minutes before the victim was able to get away.

The boy told police he spotted the suspect at a store last month.

The suspect allegedly told police, “Sir please, I don’t know. I’m not denying I didn’t do it, but I don’t remember because of meth.”

The suspect then told officers, “Sir, just take me to jail. I honestly feel I may or may not have done it,” documents state.

He was released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond and placed under house arrest. Chargualaf was also ordered by a Superior Court of Guam judge to have no contact and to stay away from the alleged victim.